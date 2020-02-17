Share:

Balochistan Minister for Commerce and Industries Muhammad Khan Utmankhail on said on Sunday that the provincial government has decided to accelerate facilitation of development work on special economic zones to boost significant business activities in the province.

The minister said the government has initiated the development work on eight special economic zones in collaboration with the federal government. He, however, urged the Centre to expand its financial support for Balochistan’s special economic zones to create and promote economic activities in the province.

Utmankhail reviewed the plan for setting up 13 border markets at the adjacent border areas of Iran and Afghanistan. “The federal government’s assistance is required for developing infrastructure including communication network, water supply and electricity in the market areas,” he added.