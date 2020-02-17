Share:

DHAKA - Mushfiqur Rahim has been named in Bangladesh’s 16-man squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe even as the selectors left out all of Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Rubel Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain for varying reasons. Rahim’s last Test was the pink-ball match against India in Kolkata in November last year, after which he opted out of the tour of Pakistan; Bangladesh lost 2-0 in the three-match T20I series and suffered an innings defeat in the Rawalpindi Test. The manner of the loss has triggered quite a few changes in the line-up for the Zimbabwe clash, with the senior figure of Mahmudullah bearing the brunt of it. He scored 25 and 0 in Rawalpindi and has paid the price for his loss of form. Sarkar has been granted leave for his marriage, while Al-Amin has been rested and is expected to return for the limited-overs leg of the series.

SQUAD: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali