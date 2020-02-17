Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Sunday lamenting over Pakistan insignificant number of stalls in Domotex exhibition held in Germany demanded Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and the concerned ministry to seek a comprehensive report over the poor participation besides removing hurdles in the way of legal trade via Torkham. A meeting of PCMEA North Circle was held under the chair of Vice Chairman Sheikh Aamer Khalid Saeed. Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir, Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Pervez Hanif, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Members Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan and other also participated in the meeting.

The participants also observed the serious concerns over the paltry participation of Pakistani exporters in the exhibition and unanimously of the opinion that Afghanistan due to the financial support of USAID program while our arch rival India because of its government fully back participated in Domotex exhibition held in Germany.

It was also decided in the meeting to open new membership for those dealing with carpet industry while a comprehensive deliberation was also held in regard of trade through Torkham border. The exporters who participated in Domotex exhibition told the participants that Pakistan set up only four stalls while the numbers of Indian stalls were 250 while Afghanistan’s participation was also remarkable. They were also of the opinion that if such situation remained intact, Pakistan would be deprived of major international markets and this would create negative impact on the exports of the country.

Sheikh Aamer Khalid Saeed said Pakistan’s classy handmade carpet designed with innovation was in great demand in international markets but we could not achieve the desired results due to lack of a comprehensive marketing strategy.

He said due to the increase in ratio of policy rate and tax, the production sector of carpet industry is facing the serious issues and cost of production also increased many times. He demanded the government to give incentive packages and necessary facilities to manufacturers and exporters so that the required results would be attained in exports of the country.