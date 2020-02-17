- 11:05 PM | February 16, 2020 Sudan's Bashir faces new corruption charges, says Sudanese Attorney General
- 10:10 PM | February 16, 2020 Tunisian PM announces formation of new Coalition Government
- 9:18 PM | February 16, 2020 Germany: Munich Security Conference members decide to launch 'Libya International Follow-up Committee'
- 8:51 PM | February 16, 2020 Cured Pakistani student vows to continue studying in Wuhan
- 6:40 PM | February 16, 2020 Punjab Govt bans use of WhatsApp in government offices
- 6:23 PM | February 16, 2020 US responds as Turkish army penetrate northern Syria with 20,000 military vehicles
- 6:13 PM | February 16, 2020 FAO, Pakistan discuss nutrition agenda
- 6:00 PM | February 16, 2020 Proposed civil service reforms set to be implemented
- 5:51 PM | February 16, 2020 Turkey vows to expel Syrian Army from Idlib
- 3:07 PM | February 16, 2020 Foreign ministers meet in Munich for Libya cease-fire
- 2:18 PM | February 16, 2020 IMF says Pakistan’s economy on track, inflation to ease
- 1:14 PM | February 16, 2020 Israeli jets strike Gaza after rocket fire
- 12:14 PM | February 16, 2020 Govt to launch new tax campaign
- 11:20 AM | February 16, 2020 Coronavirus: Death toll in China surges to 1,666
- 10:08 AM | February 16, 2020 UN Secretary General to attend int’l conference on Afghan refugees
- 10:04 AM | February 16, 2020 Relentless Liverpool defeat Norwich City 1-0
- 9:10 AM | February 16, 2020 Iran notes global increase in support: Zarif
- 8:14 AM | February 16, 2020 Libyan crisis needs political solution: PM
- 11:05 PM | February 15, 2020 Erdogan, Trump discuss situation in Libya, Syria
- 10:55 PM | February 15, 2020 International attention could ensure better life for Afghan refugees in Pakistan