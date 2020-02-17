Share:

FRANCE (GN): Climate campaign group Extinction Rebellion has posted footage on social media reportedly showing French riot police dousing activists at an airport protest with pepper spray. Video shows an officer spraying several people as they sit with their arms locked blocking a road at the site in the south-eastern region of Chambéry. The demonstrators were calling for a reduction in flights at the airport. No flights were disrupted, but the protest led to a build-up of traffic. A queue of cars about 7km (4 miles) long formed at the entrance to the airport after dozens of protesters arrived at 11:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on Saturday. Officers of the French gendarmerie were called in to remove the demonstrators, who were refusing requests to leave. In footage posted on social media, one member of the security forces uses a canister to continuously spray protesters in an attempt to force them to move. “Currently, [activists] blocking Chambéry airport are being gassed by the police,” Extinction Rebellion said in a tweet containing the footage. The campaign group said its members were participating in a “peaceful protest” along with members of the anti-globalisation movement Attac and environmental charity Friends of the Earth.