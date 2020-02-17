Share:

LAHORE (PR): Descon Engineering, a premier EPC company in Pakistan, conducted its first CEO Communication Session of 2020 to promote its foundation of trust and open communication. The event was opened by Chief Executive Officer Nadeem Bajwa. The CEO spoke on the present situation and future plans of Descon and elucidated challenges Descon is facing through radical transparency in terms of business growth and revenues. The aim was to keep all the employees aware of the progress made in the last years and to set the road map for way forward. Emphasizing the company’s purpose of existence and vision, Nadeem said, “We are the differentiators because we have the right people and the right competence.