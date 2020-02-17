Share:

PESHAWAR - On directives of Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Syed Saiful Mohmand raided at District Head­quarters Hospital Ghala­nai and various local ba­zaars of the district to check the prices of dai­ly commodities here on Sunday.

During the visit to the hospital, doctors were absent in the TB Con­trol centre and only class fours and a laboratory assistant were found on duty. The additional dep­uty commissioner also visited the emergency room and various parts of the hospital.

The ADC said that dis­ciplinary action would be taken against doctors and others employees of different hospitals after they were found absent from the duty. He also in­spected various medical stores in the premises of the hospital and where they found expired med­icines while checking the medicines.

The Additional Depu­ty Commissioner direct­ed the concerned au­thorities to immediately sealed the medical stores and expired medicines were wasted in the hos­pital.

He directed the medi­cal superintendent of the hospital to close check on the expired medi­cines and visitors’ medi­cal representatives in the hospital regularly.