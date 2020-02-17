PESHAWAR - On directives of Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Syed Saiful Mohmand raided at District Headquarters Hospital Ghalanai and various local bazaars of the district to check the prices of daily commodities here on Sunday.
During the visit to the hospital, doctors were absent in the TB Control centre and only class fours and a laboratory assistant were found on duty. The additional deputy commissioner also visited the emergency room and various parts of the hospital.
The ADC said that disciplinary action would be taken against doctors and others employees of different hospitals after they were found absent from the duty. He also inspected various medical stores in the premises of the hospital and where they found expired medicines while checking the medicines.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned authorities to immediately sealed the medical stores and expired medicines were wasted in the hospital.
He directed the medical superintendent of the hospital to close check on the expired medicines and visitors’ medical representatives in the hospital regularly.