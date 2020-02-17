Share:

LONDON - Duchess Catherine is determined to appreciate the simple things in life. The 38-year-old royal - who has kids Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and 21-month-old Prince Louis - enjoys stripping away ‘’all the complications’’ in her life and spending quality time with her beloved family. The Duchess - who married Prince William in 2011 - shared: ‘’I think the things that really resonate with me most is the simple things. I see that even now with my own children, is actually, ... life now is so busy, so distracting, and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment. ‘’I remember that from my childhood - doing the simple things, going for walks together - and that’s really what I try to do with my children as well, because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures as a parent.

‘’And I think these experiences as well mean so much to children and the world that they’re in, which is a real adventure, really, for them.’’ The Duchess tries to remind herself of her life priorities on a ‘’daily basis’’. The British royal also acknowledged that she and her husband are bound to face their own ‘’complications’’ as parents, especially as their children get older.

Appearing on Giovanna Fletcher’s ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ podcast, she said: ‘’I think as parents, we have to try and remember through the complications of our children growing up, that ultimately it’s the really simple things that really do matter and if nothing else, that’s what I really try and remind myself on daily basis.’’