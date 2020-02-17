Share:

PESHAWAR - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decid­ed to investigate the mil­lion dollar scandal, came up with the connivance of Torkham custom station management at Pak-Af­ghan border. According to media reports an un­known FIA senior officer said, that FIA took the decision to investigating over the scandal and they are working on it and apologised to provide further information due to sensitivity of the case.

On the other hand FBR also formed a Joined In­vestigation Team (JIT) that will inspect the non-custom paid as well as the FIR filed vehicles at Torkham custom station and directed to provide the report of this investi­gation within 14 days.

The custom officer said during investigation they got to know that 300 out of 335 FIR filed vehicles were paying the taxes and duties.