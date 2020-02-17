Share:

PESHAWAR - Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) issued notice to its immediate past president, Engineer Daro Khan for surpassing the entitlement in expenses on traveling and hotelling during his stint in the office.

A letter dispatched to immediate past president, Engineer Daro Khan said that the Accounts Department of the FPCCI has created receivable amount of Rs3,020,127/ over entitlement cost of traveling and hotelling by him while his Senior Vice President has also been issued such letter regarding the over-entitlement of Rs65,000/ and have directed them for depositing/adjustment of the amount.

The both immediate past office bearers have been asked for the adjustment of the amount within a period of 15 days to avoid complications and objections on FPCCI Accounts 2019.

The matter was also brought into the notice of the Chairman, Audit and Finance Committee of the apex trade body for the year 2019, who has directed that a notice to be issued to all concerned for immediate adjustment to avoid any adverse action.

According to a dispatch of the Federation sent to both immediate office bearers the immediate past president the over-entitlement cost of the traveling was amounting to Rs1,713,891 and hoteling of Rs1,307,236 making total tally of Rs3,020,127 (Rs3.02m) while the immediate Senior Vice President had spent an amount of Rs65,000/- in head of traveling.

Talking to this scribe, an official of the FPCCI condemned the immediate past office bearers of the federation for utilizing their authorities for taking illegal benefits and spent a huge amount on unnecessary visits and stay in hotels.

The official confirmed the development and conferring notice on them to deposit the amount. Otherwise, in case of failure in the depositing or adjustment of the amount, they would be stripped off of their membership for ever.

The official said that business community during the year 2019 remained in grip of problems and even they observed a three-day countrywide shutter down, but on the other hand, the then office bearers of the federation remained busy in foreign trips on the expenses of the trading community.

He said that for the current calendar year, the business community has elected a renowned and experienced businessman of the country, Mian Anjum Nisar as president of FPCCI, who soon after assuming charge of the office has started efforts for the resolution of the problems of business community.

In this connection, he especially appreciated the meeting of the new cabinet with the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the resolution of the problems faced by the business community in the country.