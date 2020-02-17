Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sradar Usman Buzdar has said that the agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is to serve people.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the journey of serving people had started and with the grace of Allah Almighty and it would continue.

Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to build Pakistan as per the dream of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken exemplary steps to improve living standard of a common man and the focal point of our government’s priority and policy was to alleviate sufferings and problems of Pakistani people.

PTI government had come into power with its agenda to ensure welfare and betterment of the poor and would inevitably change destiny of the masses, he maintained.

He further said, PTI Govt was focusing its special attention on providing quality education and better health facilities in Naya Pakistan as it was basic need of the people. Expeditious steps were being taken to ensure progress and prosperity of the masses and vigorously implementing on our roadmap to render public service. The govt would fulfil all its commitments being made with the masses to resolve their problems at any cost, he emphasized.

“Hurdles always come across in the journey of bringing change but we will not give up our agenda and will pursue it steadfastly. Resources are scarce and problems are manifold but our aim is much higher in order to overcome prevailing crisis with determination,” he vowed.

He said that govt did not make false claims but believe in practically providing service to the people. The time of loot and plunder had gone and national resources were sacred trust of Pakistani people. Naya Pakistan was filled with positive thinking, high spirits and PTI government would leave no stone unturned to ensure welfare and prosperity of its people, he concluded.

Buzdar attends Naeemul Haque Namaz-e-Janaza

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended Namaz-e-Janaza of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque in Karachi on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the PTI leader and also extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family, according to a handout issued here. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and said that Naeemul Haque was an old companion and a great democrat. He bravely fought his fatal disease, the CM said adding that the vacuum created with the demise of Naeemul Haque could never be filled and his services, rendered for promotion of democracy and democratic values, would never be forgotten.