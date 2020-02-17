Share:

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday assured that the incumbent government had introduced multiple campaigns and taking all possible serious steps to combat effects of climate change on the region.

Talking to a private news channel, while listing steps taken by the ministry to tackle climate change , she said the government has initiated remarkable programs including go green Pakistan, plantation of trees, ban on plastic bags, renewable energy resources and E-cars to combat with environmental issue and reduce carbon emission.

She also said addressing challenges and threats of climate change is a common responsibility of all global partners.

Pakistan needs a lot of money to implement its planned agenda, she said adding, it is responsibility of the world community to help Pakistan in coping disastrous affects of changing climate of the globe.

The United Nations chief is highly concerned with the issues emanating due to climate change , she added.

He is well aware of the fact that despite financial constraints, Pakistan is playing a positive role within its capacity to counter the impacts of climate change , she highlighted.

“We need to teach new generations about the environment and encourage researchers to conduct empirical studies on climate change issues”, she added.

Long term polices in line with sustainable development goals are required to make Pakistan a safer place for our coming generation, Zartaj Gul said.