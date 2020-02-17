Share:

PESHAWAR - The Hindukush Snow Sports Festival continued to attract more lovers of ad­venture tourism and foreign tourists on the second day of the winter gala in the scenic Madaklasht valley in Chi­tral district on Sunday. A large number of adventurists, lovers of snow games and foreign tourists thronged the val­ley and participated in various snow games. The district administration and locals warmly welcomed the foreigners to the scenic valley. They are extending all-out support to the tourists and play­ers of snow games to make the event a success.

Men, women, youth and children took part in various competitions of snow games, including ice hockey; snow trekking and making snow stat­ues and cartoons. The participation of foreign tourists in large number added colours to the ongoing festival.

Jointly organised by the Tourism Cor­poration Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Chitral district administration, the Hindukush Snow Sports Festival showcases a number of snow games in­cluding skiing, snow-tubing, trekking, snow-boarding, ice skating, ice hockey, making snow statues, cartoons, snow curling and others.Traditional foods, barbeque, night music and workshops on the topics of climate change and eco-tourism are also part of the winter gala to raise awareness about the ev­er-rising environmental pollution.

For the first time, the event is being organised on government level to pro­mote tourism and snow sports in the valley. The local and foreign tourists are enjoying the mega festival.