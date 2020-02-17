Share:

LAHORE - For what will be the first-ever trophy unveiling ceremony on the Pakistani soil, squash icon Jahangir Khan will bring the HBL PSL 2020 trophy at the National Stadium, Karachi, on Wednesday for its unveiling. In an international-styled ceremony, Jahangir will carry the silverware to the field of play and hand it over to the defending captain Sarfaraz Ahmed – of Quetta Gladiators – after which the trophy will be unveiled by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in the presence of six franchise owners and captains. Jahangir Khan said: “It will be truly a remarkable moment for me to play a role in the unveiling of the HBL PSL 2020 trophy. I am looking forward to the ceremony. “The PCB has done a wonderful job in the resumption of top-flight cricket in the country and the success of the HBL PSL 2020 is going to send a profound message to the world that Pakistan is safe. I hope that with the success of this event, international teams belonging to other sports will also travel to Pakistan and this will spark a sporting culture which we have been missing over the last few decades. “I wish the PCB all the best for what will be an exciting tournament. HBL PSL keeps every Pakistani glued to their TV sets and I will be following it keenly.” The trophy, designed by Ottewill Silversmits, a UK based manufacturer, is studded with a three-dimensional star and a crescent on top, which represent Pakistan. From this season, the PSL trophy will be perpetual and each year the winning team will have their name engraved on it. The trophy unveiling ceremony will start around 3.30pm.