Share:

PESHAWAR - Provincial ministers on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over death of Naeemul Haque, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder leader and Special Assistant to Prime Minister.

KP Minister for In­formation Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan and Advisor to Chief Minister on Infor­mation Technology in their separate messag­es said Naeemul Haque was an asset and the founding leader of the PTI.

They prayed to Al­mighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman also expressed grief and sorrow over demise of Naeemul Haque.