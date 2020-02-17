Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz has challenged the recommendation for his suspension by the Local Government Commission (LGC) as well as its formation before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Ansar filed the petition through Adil Aziz Qazi Advocate and cited Secretary Interior Ministry, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan and the LGC as respondents.

In his petition, the mayor adopted that the suggestion by the LGC regarding his suspension was illegal and asked the court to stop the LGC Chairperson Awan from working as he was biased towards him. He also prayed to the IHC to declare recommendations of the commission as null and void.

Earlier, the nine-member LGC established by the federal government under the interior ministry for improving the state of affairs of Islamabad’s local government headed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs MNA Ali Nawaz Awan decided to proceed against Aziz for a number of charges.

In a meeting on February 13, Acting Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO) Humayun Akhtar, who is member engineering CDA, filed the reference with the commission against the mayor. Awan also recommended to the federal government to suspend the mayor for three months till the completion of the inquiry.

In his reference, the CMO alleged that two dozen staff members were in the personal use of the mayor and he was also using official vehicles beyond his entitlement. The CMO said that the MCI was being used by the mayor for his personal glorification. The charge sheet said that the mayor in the absence of rules made transfers/postings and took disciplinary action.

The petition of Ansar said that the allegations against mayor appeared to be politically motivated. Challenging the filing of the reference and subsequent recommendation for his suspension, the mayor said that the MCI was formed under the Local Government Act 2015 wherein, several political, financial and administrative functions were devolved to the MCI.