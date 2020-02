Share:

HANGU - A nine-year old girl was allegedly raped and mur­dered in Thal area in the district of Hangu.

According to details, the minor girl Madiha went missing on Satur­day afternoon. Her fam­ily and area residents started looking for her and found her body in bushes. Enraged local people and relatives of the victim blocked the main road and demand­ed justice. However, af­ter assurances from Dep­uty Commissioner, DPO Hangu and Commandant Thal scouts, relatives ended the protest.