ISLAMABAD - PTI, Member National Assembly, Dr Ramesh Kumar on Sunday underlined the need for removing shortcomings in Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. The stakeholders should come forward to have talks with the government for resolution of the problems of PM&DC, he stated while talking to a private news channel. The government wanted to bring reforms in health sector and for this, all necessary steps had been taken to achieve the progress in the medical field, he added. Expressing views over the matters of PM&DC, Dr Javed Ikram Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences said PMDC had been running the affairs with qualified and professional persons, he stated. Suggesting the solution, he said there was a need to establish an adhoc council, so that professionally skilled and expert personalities relating to medical field could find out a permanent solution of PMDC.