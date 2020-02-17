Share:

ROTTERDAM - A streaking Monfils unleashed a seven-game surge igniting a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime to successfully defend his Rotterdam title—and claim his second straight ATP championship.

The 33-year-old Frenchman extended his Rotterdam winning streak to 10 matches joining Nicolas Escude as the second Frenchman to win the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament title twice. Empowered by his run to the Montpellier crown last Sunday, Monfils made precious personal history making 2020 the first time in his illustrious career he’s won more than one title in a season. The acrobatic Frenchman extended his 2020 winning streak to nine matches capturing his 10th career title.

“I would like to thank the crowd,” Monfils said. “Last year was amazing. This one is even better. So guys thank you so much I love playing here so thank you so much. “I would like to thank my team. Two weeks [winning titles is] unbelievable for us. We’ve been working hard. Finally, we can see a little bit, but we have bigger goals. So I hope this is the beginning of something for this season.”

Contesting his first career hard-court final, the 19-year-old Auger-Aliassime showed signs of nerves as the youngest finalist in tournament history. Auger-Aliassime’s forehand was all over the map for the first set and a half, but the Canadian teenager dug in denying four championship points making a mini stand before Monfils served out the title on his second attempt.

The third-seeded Frenchman showed class embracing his sometime practice partner at net and praising Auger-Aliassime as a future champion afterward. “First of all, I would say congrats to Felix for a great week,”Monfils said. “You’re young, you improve fast and I’m sure you’re gonna win it, for sure this tournament [and] other tournaments. Keep going like this. Well done to your team because it was a real pleasure to be on the court with you today.”

“Congrats to Gael he’s a great player, but a great person and a great friend so I’m happy for him,” Auger-Aliassime said. “Congrats to your team for all the great work. It’s tough for me: four finals and four finalists, but I had an amazing week here.”