Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Member National Assembly (MNA), Nusrat Wahid has said that 13 Memorandum of Understands (MoUs) signed with Turkey, during the recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be helpful to boost up development of the country.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Nusrat Wahid said that the said MoUs have been signed for increase of trade volume upto 5 billion dollars, development of Railway, Transport, Postal Services, Infrastructure, Tourism, Culture, Food, Military Training & others sectors.

She said, “Turkey always stands with Pakistan in its full spirit. It will play its key role in Kashmir cause for provision of rights of referendum to Kashmiris & will support Pakistan’s stance for Afghanistan.”

The PTI MNA said that Turkey has incomparable development in the regime of Recep Tayyip Erdo?an. The best strategy of Turkish President has pulled out Turkey from difficult situation like unemployment & foreign debts, she added.

Nusrat Wahid further said that we will gain advantages from advices of Recep Tayyip Erdo?an for development of the country.