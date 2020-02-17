Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints thumped Barry’s by 9½-6 in the 2nd Master Paints Polo Cup 2020 final played here at LP&CC on Sunday.

From Master Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Mariano Regal contributed with a hat-trick while Sufi Muhammad Uzair, Farooq Amin Sufi and Jalal Arslan slammed in two goals each. From the losing side, Hamza Mawaz Khan smashed in four goals while Jameel-ur-Rehman Barry and Lina Barry scored one goal each.

Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Minhas graced the final as chief guest and gave away winning prizes to the winners. Master Paints Director Sufi Muhammad Amir, Farooq Amin Sufi, Sufi Muhammad Uzair, polo players, families and game lovers were also present on the occasion to witness the high-quality polo on offer.

It is pertinent to mention here that 17-year-old Sufi Muhammad played superb polo and not only contributed crucial goals in his side’s tally but also won the second consecutive title for his side in the second tournament of his career. For his outstanding performances one after another, Uzair is being dubbed as future polo star of the country.

The Master Paints have sponsored the polo event for the consecutive second week and for this generous support to this game of kings and knights, Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab has thanked the sponsors and hoped that they will continue this generous support to polo.