BAHAWALPUR - Meer Nadir Maggsi won the 15th Cholistan TDCP Jeep Rally 2020 prepaid category while Tushna Patail emerged as winner in the women category.

In prepaid category, Nadir Maggsi completed the 470km distance in 4hour, 28min and 50sec while Asif Saeed secured second position after completing the distance in 4h, 37sec and 49sec while Faisal Zafar finished third by completing the distance in 4h, 39sec and 41sec.

In women category, besides winner Tushna Patail completed her 120km distance in 1h, 37min and 4sec, Maham secured second position by completing the distance in 1h, 45min and 25sec while Salma Khan earned the spot after completing the distance in 1h, 52min and 36sec. in prepaid B category, Qasim Hafeez clinched the top position while Noman Zubair earned the second position. In stock category, Gohar Asad annexed the first position while Mian Ghalib bagged the second position.