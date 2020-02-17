ASTORE - Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Tourism Fida Khan Fida on Sunday said women of the women proved their ability in every field of life, including politics or administrative posts.
He said the government had started many developmental programmes for empowerment of women of this deprived area and established training centres and women skill development centres
Addressing a gathering of party women, he said hundreds of women of Gilgit-Baltistan received training from these centres who are now contributing in the economic support of their families.
GOVT TO ENSURE QUALITY EDUCATION
Astore Deputy Director Education Nakibullah Khan has said the department is working day and night to ensure quality education in the district.
“We are running over 50 primary, middle and high level schools in District Astore and the progress of these schools is continuously monitored by our department,” he said, adding that they had strictly directed the heads of the concerned schools to maintain standard of education.
“The deputy director continued the schools and colleges were currently closed in the area due to the winter vacation, so the facilities and demands of the institutions had been checked to ensure a conducive atmosphere to students,” he made these remarks while talking to media person.
During a visit to these schools, the official said progress of these schools was satisfactorily, and the provision of facilities would be checked and resolved soon.