ISLAMABAD - United Nations chief Antonio Guterres yesterday Pakistan was one of the largest refugee-hosting nations in the world.

Speaking to a delegation of Afghan refugees here, Antonio Guterres said overall 2.7 million refugees are residing in Pakistan with 2.4 million registered refugees affected by the Afghan war.

“They discussed matters pertaining to Afghan refugees,” said an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the UN chief expressed gratitude to people and the government of Pakistan over their heartfelt hospitality.

Representatives from Afghanistan, Yemen and Tajikistan were part of the delegation. Earlier, the UN Secretary-General Antonio arrived in Islamabad to attend an international conference on Afghan refugees. On arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, he was received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram and senior officers of the Foreign Office and the United Nations in Pakistan.

During his four-day stay, the UN Secretary-General will call on the President and the Prime Minister.

During these meetings, Pakistan’s perspective on all aspects of Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be shared with the UN Secretary-General.

The Secretary General’s other engagements include interactions with parliamentarians, media, and the youth. He will deliver special talks on themes of sustainable development, climate change, and peacekeeping.

The Secretary-General will pay a visit to Lahore. He will also travel to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Earlier, on his way to Pakistan, the UN chief tweeted that Pakistan is one of the most consistent and reliable contributors to the United Nation’s peacekeeping efforts around the world.

Lauding Pakistan’s contribution to worldwide peacekeeping efforts, Antonio Guterres said he is visiting the country to express his gratitude to the people.