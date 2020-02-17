Share:

Islamabad - The government has planned to save 3 Million Tone Equivalent of Oil (33,000 MW) by 2025 through energy efficiency and conservation.

“We are aiming for conservation of 3 MTOE till 2025 (33000 MW of electricity) through conservation in industry, building and transport, said Managing Director National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, Dr Sardar Mohazzam while talking to The Nation here. He said that by June this year they will set the country’s first energy efficiency tribunal to deal with the matters related to the Energy Efficiency and conservation regulations. Talking about the goal set by NEECA for 2025, he informed that the goal is to save up to 3 MTOE in the primary energy supply by introducing and implementing EB & C Programs in all major sectors of the economy. When asked how much MW of electricity is equivalent to 1 MTOE, he said that it is equivalent to 11000 MW. Dr Mohazzam said that it is planned to save up to 1.3 MTOE in the industrial sector by 2025 by the implementation of minimum energy performance standards (MEPS). Similarly up to 0.5 MOTE can be saved in the building sector by the implementation of building codes and mandatory labeling schemes in all new construction in domestic, commercial and public sector. He said they are hoping to save up-to 0.7 MTOE energy by 2025 in the transport sector by regulating vehicle tune-up centers, vehicles examination system, fleet management mechanisms and supporting the implementation of electric vehicle policy-20l9. To save up to 0.4 MTOE through the intervention of various EE Programs by launching mandatory Energy standards and labeling schemes in the Power Sector, To replace inefficient tube wells” and the establishment of tractor tune-ups centers to save up to 0.1 MTOE in the agriculture sector, he added. Energy efficiency in the industrial sector is planned to be achieved by employing a broad range of energy management, efficient technologies and practices to reduce overall energy consumption. Huge potential for investment exists in the industrial sector. According to a study over $4 billion can be absorbed in energy efficiency improvements in the industrial sector of Pakistan with a typical payback of around 5 years. For example, The investments in the textile industry can be attractive as it offers the highest energy efficiency gains with a total energy saving potential of 2,150 GWh and cost-saving of over Rs4 billion. Electric motor-driven systems (EMDS) in the industry consume almost half of the total electricity. The cost-effective potential to improve the energy efficiency of electric motor systems in the industrial sector is about 20% to 30%, MD NEECA maintained. Efficiency drive and shall supplement in increasing exports by making export oriented industries more competitive and productive. Textile Sector (accounting for 27.6% of the overall electricity consumed by industries & 40 % of the Natural Gas and the cement Sector (accounting for 68.9% of the total coal consumption by industries has significant energy saving potential including the Steel sector which has the worst energy benchmarks in the region. Sugar and leather industrial sectors have saving potential of 138.350 MWh and 17,000 MWh per year respectively. He said that there are about 73 functional sugar mills in Pakistan and most of sugar mills use outdated technologies and practices for sugar production, resulting in high inefficiencies, wastage of energy and biomass resources subsequently leading to increased cost of production. There are almost 22 industrial sectors in which Boilers and steam distribution systems are the main energy guzzlers. Talking about building Sector, he said NEECA is in the consultation phase with the representatives of the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA) to ensure the construction of energy-efficient buildings and implementation of NEECA’s mandatory regime for home appliances in all newly constructed houses. NEECA has introduced some policy measures to ensure energy efficiency in the building sector. NEECA has started various energy efficiency initiatives in the building sector, for example the authority has launched Minimum Energy Performance Standards for lighting where the lighting alone consumes 15 percent of the total electricity generated. The MEPS and ELS for fans is also being focused upon. When the MEPS made mandatory, it would envisaged to have a huge impact on the environmental, social and economic aspects. This will bring about estimated annual savings in energy of 2,300 Gigawatts, which is enough money to build a new 500 MW power plant. Similarly, the adoption of energy-efficient appliances (NEECA Labeled Fans, LEDs and DC Inverter Air Conditioners) has been growing at an impressive rate. NEECA is working on the standardization of air conditioners and refrigerators in coordination with Japan international Development Cooperation (JICA) and they will be launched by June 2020. Talking about Transport Sector, he said that the sector accounted for 33.93% of total final energy consumption in 2019. With a contribution of over 13% to Pakistan’s GDP, oil (liquid fuels) dominates in the transport energy consumption mix, while the share of natural gas is about 10 percent. He said that standards will be introduced to improve fuel economy and also improve energy standards of EVs. Various other interventions would be taken in other modes of transport such as railways, buses etc. Establishment of model Motor Vehicle Examination (MVE) Centers with inclusion of Energy Efficiency parameters would also be focused upon. In Power Sector, he said that Transmission and distribution losses of Power and Natural Gas in Pakistan are one of the highest in the region. The average power distribution losses in Pakistan are as high as about 20 percent of the total generation in 20l6 translating into an annual loss of Rs 90 Billion. There is huge potential to save energy in this sector through various means. Regarding Agriculture Sector he said that Agriculture sector only accounts for 2 percent of total final energy consumption in Pakistan, Water pumps for irrigation and tractors for soil preparation are major energy consumers in the agriculture sector. The process of irrigation through diesel and electric powered pumps is extremely inefficient in Pakistan. Besides, the use of commercial energy is also steadily increasing with the growing number of mechanized practices to improve agricultural productivity. With the growing population, NEECA aims to improve energy efficiency in agri-food systems, enable energy saving potentials through technical and managerial approaches.