PESHAWAR - Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA) under Relief Rehabilitation and Set­tlement Department (PaRRSA) has reconstructed and handed over 30 flood-affected schools to Education Department KP while work on 80 other dam­aged schools was in progress across the province.

PDMA has reconstructed 18 schools in Malakand Divi­sion, including six in Swat dis­trict, four Lower Dir, five Up­per Dir, two Malakand and one in Shangla while 12 schools in the other districts, including seven in Nowshera, three in Charsadda and two have been completed in DI Khan.

The spokesperson on Sunday said that five schools in Dir Up­per have been completed while six other schools would be completed soon in the district.

New schools are equipped with good facilities as required for an institution i.e boundary walls, furniture, power supply and best designed buildings.

The newly-reconstructed buildings would provide best learning opportunities and have been welcomed by the community members as these schools have been reconstruct­ed in shot spam of time.

At the end of 2017, the PD­MA-PaRRSA had been assigned the reconstruction of these schools with financial support of international donor Agency, USAID.

Head Teacher of the GPS Ne­hag Dara, Sheer Ahmad, said that the school was handed over to them and they resumed classes at the new building. He further said that around 360 students, including boys and girls are getting education in the newly-built model school.

“Students of private schools have also enrolled at the school as it has much space to accom­modate more students and better environment,” he added.

Zubair Khan, a class-IV stu­dent, said that he was excit­ed to study at the newly-built school as it was hard to get ed­ucation at tents.

“This building has all the ba­sic amenities. It was my dream to study in proper building. I am glad that the school build­ing was reconstructed and has improved education facilities,” he added.

The local community stat­ed that the standard schools’ buildings with facilities that help to boost education ratio as more and more students are being enrolled in these facili­ties day by day.

Private rooms set up in Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad

Private Rooms were formally inaugurated at Paraplegic Cen­tre Hayatabad providing free of cost health services to the needy patients suffering from spinal cord injuries for the last 35 years across the country.

Paraplegic Centre Chairman Dr. Ziaur Rahman and Chief Ex­ecutive Paraplegic Centre Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas inaugu­rated the first private room at the centre at a simple but im­pressive ceremony held here on Sunday.

A bouquet of flower was pre­sented to Dr. Ali Haider, first patient admitted in the private room on the occasion. The doc­tors of the centre assured full recovery to Dr. Ali Haider from the spinal cord injury.

Paraplegic Centre CEO Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas in his address said that free of cost medical services were being provided to the deserving and needy patients suffering from spinal cord injuries in the cen­tre for last 35 years. The needy patients are provided total physical, psychological and re­hab facilities at the centre.

Dr. Ilyas said on the press­ing demands of the philanthro­pists seven private rooms were being prepared with their fi­nancial assistance at the cen­tre.

The private rooms would be provided to patients who can afford to pay the room rent. It was being felt since long to set up private rooms at the centre for well off patients who used to travel abroad for treatment due to lack of private room fa­cility at the centre.

He said that the earning from the private rooms would en­able the centre to look after more deserving and needy pa­tients in better way.

He clarified that patients in private rooms would only pay rent while they would be pro­vided medical, nursing, physi­otherapy, occupational thera­py, psychological counselling, orthopaedic device, wheel chairs and follow-up services free of cost like other ordinary patients.