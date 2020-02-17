Share:

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD - The funeral prayer of PTI’s senior leader and Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque was offered at Ayesha Masjid DHA (Phase-6) on Sunday afternoon.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his grief on the sad demise of Naeemul Haque .

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, the COAS prayed for the deceased and his family. “May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family, Aamen,” COAS said.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the prayers. Among the participants prominent personalities were Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qassim Soori, Federal Ministers Aijaz Shah, Ali Zaidi, Farogh Naseem and Asad Umer, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, PTI leaders MNA Aftab Siddiqui, Khurram Sher-uz-Zaman, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dr Pervaiz Ghaffar, PTI MPA from Khayber Pakhtunkhwa Faizullah, former minister of Sindh Irfanullah Khan Marwat, business leaders Siraj Kassem Teli and Aqil Karim Dhedi and Sindh Inspector General of Police Syed Kaleem Imam. He was buried in DHA (Gizri) graveyard.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced three-day mourning and suspended all political activities over the sad demise of PTI founding member and Special Assistant to the PM for Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque . The PTI also decided to hold Fateha and Quran Khwani for the deceased at the party Central Secretariat.

In a joint statement, PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kiyani, Central Vice President and Administrator Central Secretariat Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad, and Central Secretary Finance Siraj Ahmed said that the demise of the party founding member was a great loss for the party and a tragic and painful incident.

Zahid Kazmi said that the PTI would observe three-day mourning over the death of its late senior leader. A special prayer would also be offered for the departed soul of Naeemul Haque at the PM House today.

According to statement issued by PM’s Media Office, Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers, advisors and leadership of PTI would attend the prayer. Family members of late Naeemul Haque would also attend the prayer.