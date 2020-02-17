PESHAWAR - Awami National Party Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan has strongly condemned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements against Fazlur Rehman to register treason case under Article 6 of the Constitution, saying that such statement not suites with an elected prime minister of the country.
In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here on Sunday, he questioned if the protest sit-in of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was a treason, then what about the 126 days sit-in of PTI where he besieged Parliament House and PTV building. The ANP president stressed the political leadership of every political party, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman were respectable citizen of the country and dramas of labelling others as traitor should come to an end.
“Every citizen and political party leaders obey the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and independence of democratic institution. “Such statements will bring good name for the country at international level. Instead of focusing on economy, the government is diverting the attention of masses from the basic issues.
He added that those who acted like traitor were PTI workers and leaders who attacked PTV, besieged parliament, and tore electricity bills to force public on civil disobedience.
He deplored that political leadership of this country always targeted with different label and FIRs registered against them whenever they raised their voice for oppressed class.
He went on to say the Maulana was very respectable for them and those who want defame him would not succeeded in their propagandas.