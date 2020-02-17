Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan has strongly condemned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s state­ments against Fazlur Rehman to register treason case under Arti­cle 6 of the Constitution, saying that such statement not suites with an elected prime minister of the country.

In a statement issued from Ba­cha Khan Markaz here on Sun­day, he questioned if the protest sit-in of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was a treason, then what about the 126 days sit-in of PTI where he besieged Parliament House and PTV building. The ANP pres­ident stressed the political lead­ership of every political party, including Maulana Fazlur Reh­man were respectable citizen of the country and dramas of la­belling others as traitor should come to an end.

“Every citizen and political party leaders obey the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitu­tion and independence of dem­ocratic institution. “Such state­ments will bring good name for the country at international lev­el. Instead of focusing on econo­my, the government is diverting the attention of masses from the basic issues.

He added that those who act­ed like traitor were PTI workers and leaders who attacked PTV, besieged parliament, and tore electricity bills to force public on civil disobedience.

He deplored that political leadership of this country al­ways targeted with different la­bel and FIRs registered against them whenever they raised their voice for oppressed class.

He went on to say the Maulana was very respectable for them and those who want defame him would not succeeded in their propagandas.