ISLAMABAD - Though Prime Minister Imran Khan never hesitates passing statements against the top brass of opposition factions, yet his remarks about Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding sedition charges was seemingly unexpected shock for opposition, especially during the visit of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan.
On Friday’s morning, the members of treasury and opposition were seen jointly thumping desks over the promises of Tayyip Erdogan for his country’s support on Kashmir cause. But, this cordial atmosphere between the government and opposition remained not more than two hours, as it turned unpleasant after the statement of the prime minister about JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, soon after the joint session of parliament, remarked in a presser that government was contemplating to charge JUI-F chief under Article 6. The divided parliamentary opposition factions over the NAB laws and other matters took no time to get united against the government, as the discussion on the premier’s statement completely dominated over rest of business in the National Assembly other day [Friday].
The joint opposition in the lower house of parliament asked the government to immediately clarify the situation after the statement of the prime minister. These opposition members would repeat its demand in upcoming sessions of the parliament.
The religio-political party [JUI-F] has even rushed to challenge the government to impose sedition charges against its party chief. Supporting the voice of Asad Mehmood [Son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman], MMA’s MNA Maulana Abdul Shakoor said the government should dare to charge any member of his party. “Mere statement would not serve purpose, we are ready to face all challenges,” said emotional lawmaker of JUI-F, adding that all opposition parties would be united to face challenges and threats.
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says, “The government is hell bent to victimise the political opponents whether it is a case of sedition against Maulana Fazlur Rehman or putting ban on social media. This is the first government after Martial Law to have censorship,”
Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Nafeesa Shah, talking to The Nation on a same issue, said that the government [PTI] has clear motives of political victimisation against opponents.
“After many opposition members in jail, now they are threatening for sedition charges. What about their anti-state statements during 126 days sit-in and attacks on state institutions,” the PPP senior MNA said, adding that all opposition factions are united to deal with the government.
Likewise, the main opposition party [PML-N] has almost same feeling about Prime Minister Imran Khan and its government. “These kinds of statements always have negative impacts. Opposition members are not enemies but political opponents,” said Pervaiz Malik of PML-N sharing his views.
On the other hand, the government of state for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has clarified Maulana Fazlur Rehman should have clarified his statement regarding any assurance to topple the government.
PTI minister Fawad Chaudhry, in a TV show, commented that the opposition parties were overreacting on different issues. About PML-N’s parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif, he said that there was no intention of government to try in sedition charges.
Political experts viewed that the statements of sedition charges against political opponents never implemented. Terming it political gimmick, they said that these kinds of political statements are just use for political point-scoring against each other. The situation on this issue would cool down in a couple of days, they viewed.