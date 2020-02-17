Share:

ISLAMABAD - Though Prime Minister Imran Khan never hesitates passing statements against the top brass of opposition factions, yet his re­marks about Maulana Fazlur Rehman re­garding sedition charges was seemingly unexpected shock for opposition, espe­cially during the visit of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan.

On Friday’s morning, the members of treasury and opposition were seen joint­ly thumping desks over the promises of Tayyip Erdogan for his country’s support on Kashmir cause. But, this cordial atmo­sphere between the government and op­position remained not more than two hours, as it turned unpleasant after the statement of the prime minister about JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, soon after the joint session of parliament, remarked in a presser that government was contem­plating to charge JUI-F chief under Arti­cle 6. The divided parliamentary opposi­tion factions over the NAB laws and other matters took no time to get united against the government, as the discussion on the premier’s statement completely dominat­ed over rest of business in the National As­sembly other day [Friday].

The joint opposition in the lower house of parliament asked the government to imme­diately clarify the situation after the state­ment of the prime minister. These opposi­tion members would repeat its demand in upcoming sessions of the parliament.

The religio-political party [JUI-F] has even rushed to challenge the government to impose sedition charges against its party chief. Supporting the voice of Asad Mehmood [Son of Maulana Fazlur Reh­man], MMA’s MNA Maulana Abdul Sha­koor said the government should dare to charge any member of his party. “Mere statement would not serve purpose, we are ready to face all challenges,” said emo­tional lawmaker of JUI-F, adding that all opposition parties would be united to face challenges and threats.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says, “The govern­ment is hell bent to victimise the political opponents whether it is a case of sedition against Maulana Fazlur Rehman or put­ting ban on social media. This is the first government after Martial Law to have cen­sorship,”

Secretary Information PPP Parliamen­tarians Nafeesa Shah, talking to The Na­tion on a same issue, said that the govern­ment [PTI] has clear motives of political victimisation against opponents.

“After many opposition members in jail, now they are threatening for sedition charges. What about their anti-state state­ments during 126 days sit-in and attacks on state institutions,” the PPP senior MNA said, adding that all opposition factions are united to deal with the government.

Likewise, the main opposition party [PML-N] has almost same feeling about Prime Minister Imran Khan and its gov­ernment. “These kinds of statements al­ways have negative impacts. Opposition members are not enemies but political opponents,” said Pervaiz Malik of PML-N sharing his views.

On the other hand, the government of state for parliamentary affairs Ali Muham­mad Khan has clarified Maulana Fazlur Rehman should have clarified his state­ment regarding any assurance to topple the government.

PTI minister Fawad Chaudhry, in a TV show, commented that the opposition parties were overreacting on different is­sues. About PML-N’s parliamentary lead­er Khawaja Asif, he said that there was no intention of government to try in sedition charges.

Political experts viewed that the state­ments of sedition charges against political opponents never implemented. Terming it political gimmick, they said that these kinds of political statements are just use for political point-scoring against each other. The situation on this issue would cool down in a couple of days, they viewed.