Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Medical Association Pres­ident Dr Hussain Ahmad Haroon welcomed the Islamabad High court decision for declaring Paki­stan Medical Commission (PMC) ordinance as null and void and vowed to fully support court de­cision if the government acted against the verdict.

He said that from the very be­ginning, they were against the or­dinance, but the PTI government was adamant with their wrong policies.

Dr Haroon maintained the gov­ernment tried its level best to privatise the government hospi­tals along with the PMDC but due to the independent judiciary, the government could not implement their illegal decisions.

He informed that the health department of KP was passing through a very dangerous state and if this “foolish behaviour of the government” was not stopped at proper time, then soon whole the health system would be collapsed.

“Ironically, advisors to CM and ministers of other departments have started induction of non pro­fessional persons in the health system and they are trying to ag­gravate peaceful environment in hospital,” the PMA president continued, adding that the PMA strongly condemned illegal ap­pointments of non professional by ministers of other departments in health sectors.

He said that the PMA would raise the voice against every wrong decision of the government and appreciate the role of judiciary for upholding justice.