PESHAWAR - Pakistan Medical Association President Dr Hussain Ahmad Haroon welcomed the Islamabad High court decision for declaring Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) ordinance as null and void and vowed to fully support court decision if the government acted against the verdict.
He said that from the very beginning, they were against the ordinance, but the PTI government was adamant with their wrong policies.
Dr Haroon maintained the government tried its level best to privatise the government hospitals along with the PMDC but due to the independent judiciary, the government could not implement their illegal decisions.
He informed that the health department of KP was passing through a very dangerous state and if this “foolish behaviour of the government” was not stopped at proper time, then soon whole the health system would be collapsed.
“Ironically, advisors to CM and ministers of other departments have started induction of non professional persons in the health system and they are trying to aggravate peaceful environment in hospital,” the PMA president continued, adding that the PMA strongly condemned illegal appointments of non professional by ministers of other departments in health sectors.
He said that the PMA would raise the voice against every wrong decision of the government and appreciate the role of judiciary for upholding justice.