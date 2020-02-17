Share:

KARACHI - Emergency Operation Centre for Polio in Sindh has finalised all arrangements to start the second phase of polio immunisation campaign, from Monday (today) in the province, other than its Karachi division.

The exercise that concluded in Karachi on Sunday, after a week long activity (February 9 to 16) will witness immunization of another group of targeted population of 6.7 million children, under five years of age, belonging to remaining six divisions, from February 17 to February 23. The divisions to be covered will include Hyderabad, Thatta or Banbore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Larkana divisions. According to an EmOC - Sindh official the government plans to have successive oral polio vaccination (OPV) campaign until June 2020 and parents are being urged to come forward and get vaccinated their under five kids.