Poverty is the condition of having fewer resources or less income than others within a society or country, or compared to worldwide averages. It is the lack of basic human needs such as clean water, nutrition, clothing, healthcare, education and shelter, because of the inability to afford them. In Pakistan poverty is a growing concern as it is a developing country. So what is the reason behind poverty in Pakistan? Who is the responsible and how to control on poverty?

There are several causes which have impact on poverty such as, lack of education, large scale of import, division of agricultural land and moral culture. When we talk about lack of education, the literacy rate of Pakistan is very low. Most of the people don’t have any concept about the modern earning sources and they are unable to adopt technology for their business needs and that’s the reason their business didn’t meet the international standard.

Large scale import is another reason, the import of Pakistan is greater than the export. Big revenue is consumed in importing goods and even raw material has to be import for industry.

Pakistan is an agricultural country and the most of our peoples are farmers by their profession. They have land which is fulfilling the needs of his family but he has to divide his land into his children when they got young. After division the land isn’t sufficient to supports a family and they spends their lives below poverty line.

Poverty will never end unless we have real solution to end it and its solution bases on economic justice and political changes. Control on inflation is compulsory to eliminate the poverty. Use of modern techniques of production and the development of agricultural and industrial sector. Government should provide more facilities to investors to increase the investment and to reduce the unemployment. Government should reduce the rate of tax and increase the rate of capital formation and proper maintenance of law and order in necessary to remove the poverty in Pakistan.

ZEESHAN SHABBIR,

Rawalpindi.