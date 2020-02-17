Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday hosted a high-level delegation led by Princess Beatrice of York, who is in Pakistan for heli-skiing expe­dition.

Other notables of the visiting delegation are Jose Maria Aznar, former prime minister of Spain, Matteo Renzi, former prime min­ister of Italy, Zia Chishti and Fred­erico Rigoni.

Talking to the guests, the Pres­ident said their visit reflects the trust of foreign tourists about Pa­kistan’s tourism potential and that is why such a large delegation has come to Pakistan to enjoy skiing.

The President said that with the world increasingly acknowledging Pakistan’s natural beauty, Pakistan is destined to emerge as the tourist hub of the region and beyond.

The government of Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan has declared tour­ism and tourism related sports as a major source of job creation op­portunity and as important pillar of the national economy.

This is the first high profile visit from Europe to Pakistan’s northern areas after UK eased travel adviso­ry to the country due to improve­ment in the security situation.

On Saturday, Princess Beatrice, a member of British royal family along with other members of the delegation, had also understood to have met with Prime Minister Im­ran Khan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistan­is and Human Resource Develop­ment Zulfi Bukhari and Ali Jahang­ir Siddiqui, ambassador-at-large for investment, were also present potentialduring the meeting which took place at the Prime Minister’s House.

Last year in October, Prince William and Kate Middleton had visited Pakistan on a five-day visit. During the trip, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge toured Pakistan’s cultural capital Lahore and the scenic valley of Kalash in Chitral.

The royal couple also attended multiple social events including time with kids fighting cancer at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital.