KARACHI - Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar taking notice of the suicide attempt of special youth Maroof 28, over non-implementation of job quota and asked Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas to present a report.

He also directed the MS Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas to provide full treatment to the injured youth.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar assured special people that five per cent quota of jobs was being strictly followed in public and private sectors. If anyone has a complaint, please inform the concerned department immediately, he added.

The Special Assistant to CM that Sindh was the only province which had increased the quota of special people from two per cent to five per cent and it was also being strictly followed.

He said that a smart card would be introduced soon to protect the rights of the special people, which would not only contain all the details of the person concerned, but also provide special services through the proposed card.

Qasim Naveed said that special people should trust the Sindh government. Their rights would be protected at all levels and the violators of their rights would be dealt with according to the law, he assured the special persons.