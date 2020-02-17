Share:

Karachi’s first rabies case of the year was reported at Jinnah hospital on 1st January 2020. The victim, Shahid Iqbal, a 20 year old man Shikarpur was bitten by a stray dog on his hand before three months. According to the doctor he shows the symptoms of hydrophobia (fear of water) and irritability. Also 15 more dog bit cases have been reported from various parts of the city and all of the patients were provided anti-rabies vaccines. Remember last year 22 people died because of rabies in Sindh.

I wish and pray that this year must be much better for Pakistan and government should take strong against stray dogs.

SADIA HAMID,

Jusak.