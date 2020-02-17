Share:

BAGHDAD - Four Katyusha rockets fired overnight on the Green Zone in central Baghdad, three of them landed inside the heavily fortified zone, which houses the U.S. embassy, the Iraqi military said on Sunday. The incident took place late on Saturday night when unknown militants fired the rockets, but one of them landed on a paramilitary HashdShaabi headquarters near the Police Academy in Palestine Street in eastern Baghdad, the media office affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a statement.