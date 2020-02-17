Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - At least seven women were injured when a rickshaw turned turtle due to over speeding here on Sunday. According to details, a rickshaw carrying women to Farooqabad for condoling death of a relative, overturned near Aiser area of Sheikhupura. As a result of accident, seven women including Irshad Bibi, 55, Shabana 30, Tehmina, 60, Shehnaz Bibi, 35, Farzana Bibi, 25, Shabana, 45 and Sakeena Bibi, 70, were seriously injured. The Rescue 1122 team reached the scene and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.