KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Sunday said that the provincial government is working with other stakeholders to provide better health services to the people of the province and this sector is being improved on a priority basis. This he said while addressing a seminar titled “Pakistan Life Savers Programme”, jointly sponsored by the Sindh Government and Agha Khan University Hospital.

The seminar was also attended by a large number of doctors, including Parliamentary Secretary on local bodies MP Saleem Baloch, Agha Khan University professors. In the seminar, a briefing was given on training in life-saving (Patient Life-Saving) in medical colleges and universities all over Pakistan, including Sindh.

Murtaza Baloch further said that Sindh government was doing a significant job in the health sector for the people of the province. He said that Sindh Government had made every possible effort to provide better health services in far flung areas of the province and to achieve this goal, the government was coordinating with several NGOs across the province.