The international organisation suspended Syria’s membership in 2011 after violent protests turned into a full-scale civil war. Recent reports, however, show that many countries are ready to re-establish ties with Damascus as the Syrian government restores control over the country.\

Amr Musa, former Arab League Secretary-General and Egypt's former Minister of Foreign Affairs said that very soon Syria would return to the Arab League .

On the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club forum, Amr Musa told Sputnik that, being an Arab country, Syria would return to the Arab League in the near future.

At the same time, Egypt's former Foreign Minister emphasised the importance of the League's work:

"The Arab League is still playing an extremely important role in the region. Despite the fact that we're talking about the need to develop a new regional and inter-Arab interaction system, we should now act within the Arab League , since it is currently the only platform for dialogue between the Arab states", he said.

Speaking about the Arab League 's role in solving regional problems, Amr Musa added that the League "can play a key role in resolving the crises, which the Arab states are involved in". "For example, it can be a direct intermediary or a partner to other major external actors interested in resolving crises in the region". The Valdai Discussion Club, in partnership with the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, is holding its ninth conference in Moscow. This year, discussions are dedicated to the theme "Middle East in a Time of Change: Towards New Stability Architecture".