Noorpur Thal - A team led by Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Noorpur Thal Dr Mohammad Sibtain arrived in Dhingana area to kill locust. The team includes Agriculture Officer Noorpur Thal Yasir Iqbal, Agriculture Officer Rangpur Baghoor Shamshad Hussain, Field Assistant Sajjad Hussain and all the spray staff. Assistant Director Agriculture told the media that the locust had reached the stage of laying eggs in the Dhingna area. Dr. Mohammad Sabitin said that they were committed to protect crops and local farmers from harm.