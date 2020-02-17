Share:

An offer made to mediate on the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan, made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, was rejected by New Delhi on Monday on the grounds that the problem would be solved bilaterally.

While on a four-day trip to Pakistan, the UN chief mentioned at a conference in Islamabad last week that, "ready to help if both countries agree for mediation."

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Indian external affairs ministry told The Hindu Times that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir that needs to be addressed is that of vacation of the territories illegally occupied by another country. The statement was made in response to Guterres's statement.

Kumar also noted that, "further issues, if any, would be discussed bilaterally. There is no role or scope for third party mediation," adding that India requests the UN Secretary General to ask Pakistan to take action against the spread of terror.