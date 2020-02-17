Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has received a major diplomatic push as United Nations chief Antonio Guterres started his visit supporting Islamabad’s stance on Kashmir and acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts on Afghanistan refugees.

Antonio Guterres’ visit comes two days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s successful trip where he launched a new partnership with Islamabad.

The Turkish President owned the Kashmir dispute as Turkey’s issue and vowed to stand by the Kashmiris.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue which was rejected by India.

On arrival in Pakistan, the US Secretary-General stressed that human rights must be respected anywhere in the world including Kashmir.

On human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, Antonio Guterres said he had always been advocating the need for enhanced dialogue between Pakistan and India and even offered his good offices more than once.

He said good offices can be used to resolve the Kashmir issue if both countries agree to it.

The Secretary-General said, “we have been expressing very clearly the absolute need for human rights to be fully respected in Kashmir.”

He said two reports presented by the UNHCR on the situation showed a solid contribution to that and those reports were very important in clarifying the situation.

He added: “Our strong commitment is clear that human rights must be respected anywhere in the world”

The UN chief also appreciated Pakistan as one of the most consistent and reliable contributors to the United Nation’s peacekeeping efforts around the world.

Lauding Pakistan’s contribution to worldwide peacekeeping efforts, Antonio Guterres said he was visiting the country to express his gratitude to the people.

Antonio Guterres said addressing challenges and threats of climate change was a common responsibility of all global partners.

Speaking at a conference about Climate Change in Islamabad yesterday, he underlined the need to step up actions to achieve goals of Climate Change and Sustainable Development.

He said goals of global peace and prosperity are linked with the alleviation of poverty, inequality, and hunger.

The UN Chief appreciated steps taken by Pakistan to address the negative impacts of Climate Change in Pakistan.