WASHINGTON - A US rocket was launched on Saturday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, carrying cargo with the space agency’s resupply mission for the International Space Station (ISS).

The Antares rocket built by Northrop Grumman lifted off at 3:21 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the ISS.

The spacecraft successfully separated from the rocket about nine minutes after the blastoff, flying on its way to the space station, according to NASA’s live broadcast.

Cygnus is bringing to ISS about 3,400 kilograms of cargo, including testing tools of tissue culturing, bone loss and phage therapy.