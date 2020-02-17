Share:

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE - Police officers on Sunday morning have arrested one woman in connection with the assassination of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of Sindh Assembly Shahnaz Ansari.

According to details, the security personnel conducted raids all the night and nabbed one woman while search operation is underway to arrest other suspects. It is to be mentioned here that case of the incident has not yet been registered.

PPP MPA was gunned down in Naushahro Feroz over property dispute with brother-in-law on Saturday.

Shahnaz Ansari suffered three fatal bullet wounds and was taken to Civil Hospital Nawabshah for medical assistance where she succumbed to her injuries.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, taking notice of the attack on MPA Shahnaz Ansari, had demanded a report from the Deputy Commissioner and SSP Naushahro Feroze. He also called for immediate arrest of the attackers involved in the murder of Shahnaz Ansari.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers of Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Shahnaz Ansari were offered in Naushahro Feroze on Sunday morning.

A number of PPP leaders, party workers and others attended the funeral prayers.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and others have condemned the shocking incident. Ansari was born on 10 January 1970 in Naushahro Feroze. She earned the degree of Bachelor of Arts from the Shah Abdul Latif University.

She was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on a reserved seat for women in 2013 election. The PPP leader was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on a reserved seat for women in 2018 elections.