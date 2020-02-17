Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Two minor girls died when their mother jumped into canal along with them after a quarrel with her husband in tehsil Liaqatpur, some 95 kms from here on Saturday.

Reports said that Zahida Bibi, resident of Chak No.30-A Liaqatpur, rang up her husband Shahid Sial (who was in Karachi for job) asked him to send some money for running the kitchen. But Shahid refused to send the money saying he was jobless. Zahida and Shahid exchanged harsh words on this issue and later Zahida with her two minor daughters - Bushra (4) and Shabana (3) jumped into the canal at 3-R near Chak 30-A bridge on Saturday morning.

Some villagers rescued them but Bushra died on the spot while Shabana died on way to hospital when Rescue 1122 personnel were shifting her. Zahida was said to be stable in hospital. Police have registered a case against Zahida Bibi under Sections 302 and 325.