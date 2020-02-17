Share:

LAHORE - A youth was crushed to death under train while hearing mobile phone call here on Sunday. According to details, the incident took place in Gujjar Colony of Lahore city where a youth identified as Rizwan while talking on mobile phone was crossing railway track. The ill-fated youth could not see the fast moving train and was crushed to death. The deceased, a resident of Liaquatabad was on his way to play cricket when met with tragic incident. The body was shifted to local hospital where it was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.