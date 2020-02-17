Share:

LOS ANGELES - Zoe Kravitz loves working with Robert Pattinson on The Batman and described the actor as “perfect” for the role.

The 31-year-old actress, who plays Catwoman alongside the 33-year-old actor’s Caped Crusader, opened up in a new interview with Variety about teaming up with the star on the project, and confessed he’s “just a delightful person and such a wonderful, thoughtful actor”.

“I’ve never worked with him before, but we’ve been together for the last few weeks, I had to camera test with him and now we’ve been training together and rehearsing together,” she said.

“I think he’s perfect for the role and it’s going to be such an adventure,” she added. “I’m excited to have him as my partner in crime and to be there to support each other, because it’s intense. It’s going to be a long shoot and there’s a lot of pressure, and I know he has my back and I have his.”After Pattinson’s costume was revealed in a clip from a screen test shared online, Zoe opened up on the pressure she feels following in the footsteps of stars including Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry, who also played the role.

“It was a little scary, but also whenever I get nervous about something, I feel it pushes me to a better place anyway, so I welcome the nerves,” she reflected. “If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you’re doing yourself a disservice, it’s almost like you’re putting your energy in the wrong place.

“Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world.”