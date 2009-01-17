KARACHI - As many as 6,780 cases of victimisation of children, including 4,251 boys and 2,529 girls, were reported during the year 2008 across the country", said Zia Awan Advocate, President Lawyers for Human Rights and Legal Aid (LHRLA), while addressing a press conference here on Friday. Citing the data collected by Madadgaar Helpline, he said that comparatively the highest number of the child abuse cases was reported in Punjab where 3,772 boys and girls were subjected to inhuman treatment. In Sindh, this figure was 2,412, NWFP stood at 498 while in Balochistan 98 incidents of child abuse were reported. He said the reason behind the situation was strong tribal and parallel judicial system prevailing in different parts of the country. Due to prejudiced customs, victims and their family members cannot have courage to report to the police about such incidents. In many cases, Jirgas, too, help the perpetrators to suppress the case. Mentioning the report, Awan said that Multan remained at the top of the list with 1,041 such cases, while in Karachi the number of reported cases were 516. In Gujranwala, as many as 820 child abuse cases were reported in 2008, Lahore 749, Sialkoat 701, Rawalpindi 699, Faisalabad 598, Peshawar 574, Larkana 478, Hyderabad 415 and in Sukkur 189 children were subjected to inhuman treatment. He said that lack of awareness, hesitation to lodge a report with the police, social discrimination, patriarchal system and other barriers deprive the victims of access to justice. Hence, the reported cases just give an idea about the actual magnitude of violence against children in Pakistan, who make up 45 per cent of the population. Awan further said the crime ratio and violence against children are a matter of concern for society, human right organisations and authorities concerned. The main causes behind crimes and violence against weak segments of society include ineffective laws, negligence and negligence of the police and other concerned authorities while the rampant joblessness is another hurdle in the eradication of this growing menace. "The present situation can not be improved without taking practical steps on priority basis. This is high time to take stern action against perpetrators involved in child abuses cases", he demanded. Awan revealed that between 2001 and 2008, Madadgaar Helpline received and responded to 97,451 calls from the victims and handled 16,987 cases by providing necessary services. He said that child abuse incidents include rape, physical torture, missing children, kidnapping, trafficking, murder, health issues and others. Zia Ahmed Awan said the crimes against children were increasing with the every passing day while no effective steps were being taken by the government to curb such incidents. He added that negligence of law enforcement agencies, families and communities, lack of interest at government level, social unawareness, poverty and other elements are the basic reasons for sharp increase in violence against children. He demanded that the long-pending Child Protection Bill should be passed and policies should be formulated to safeguard the rights of the children besides providing them better education and health facilities. Moreover, a National Helpline for children, in the footsteps of the Madadgaar Helpline, should also be set up, he added. Tehmina Nasim, In-charge Madadgaar Helpline, Rakhshanda Parveen, President of SASHA and others were also present on the occasion.