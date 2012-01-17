

ISLAMABAD – A group of amateur and budding artists as well as art students started ten-day training of miniature art of subcontinent on Monday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The workshop entitled “Traditional Miniature Paintings of the Sub-continent” is being conducted barious sessions of the workshop will focus on basic techniques and theoretical training of the unique art of miniature painting and mediums like form of colour, form of line, pencil, still life and landscapes.

As many as 25 students have started training while more will be enrolled during week-long workshop, an official of PNCA informed the agency.

The workshop has been arranged with the objective of engaging the youngsters in healthy activities and promoting art and crafts related techniques among the young generation by experts in the field.

These courses are the regular feature of PNCA to facilitate art lovers, students and amateur artists for boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies, the official said.

According to Farrah Adnan, miniature paintings are a very intricate art form, small in size, and full of details.

This art form requires the utmost patience and concentration.

“This traditional art is known all over the world but unfortunately, we do not know about its roots and correct technique,” she said.

“To create greater awareness and to promote this dying art we need to transfer this art form to the next generation. All the decorative motives and calligraphy are the part of this Islamic Art,” she said.

People of subcontinent have always had deep appreciation of all the various art forms, pictorial art ranks as one of Indo-Pakistan’s foremost arts.

On one hand, there are splendid cycles of mural paintings splashed across temples and places, and on the other, the intricate Mughal miniatures, small and yet expressing volumes. These miniatures throw light not only on religious matters, but also on numerous aspects of life as well.

The contemporary art of miniature is extremely influenced by artists’ surroundings, culture and society while they also practice the same ancient traditional technique of Miniature painting.