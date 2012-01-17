

LAHORE – The IG Prisons has ordered his DIGs and Senior Superintendents to conduct inspection of jails across the province and present reports to him, a letter issued in this regard has revealed.

To obey the orders from their boss, the officers inspected seven jails on Monday, a jail official said. He said that earlier IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir had issued directions to all the superintendents to remain vigilant and run the jails as per rules and regulations.

On Monday, seven senior officers inspected seven jails of the province. As per details, DIG Headquarter (Lahore), Shahid Saleem Baig made a surprise visit to Sheikhupura District Jail and inspected various things. He has also prepared a report in this regard.

Similarly, AIG Muhammad Kamran along with Deputy Director Development Muhammad Qadir paid a surprise visit to Mandi Bahauddin District Jail, Rawalpindi Region DIG Shaukat Feroz visited Gujrat District Jail, Multan Region DIG Rana Rauf inspected Dera Ghazi Khan Jail, Faisalabad Jail Senior Superintendent Tariq Babar inspected Sargodha Jail, Bahawalpur Jail Senior Superintendent inspected Rahim Yar Khan Jail and DIG Headquarters Mian Salik Jalal inspected Kaure Jail. It is noteworthy that newly-appointed IG Prisons has directed the managements of all the jails in the Punjab to uphold the quality of food being served to the inmates. A jail officer said that one of the reasons behind the surprise inspections was to check the quality of food.